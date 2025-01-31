



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on track to achieve its ambitious target of expanding its fleet to 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by the year 2030. This goal marks a significant enhancement in India's maritime security capabilities, reinforcing the ICG's position as one of the leading coast guard services globally.





As of now, the ICG operates 151 ships and 76 aircraft, a remarkable increase from its inception in 1977, when it started with just seven surface platforms.





The ICG maintains a vigilant presence, deploying between 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft daily to monitor and protect India's extensive maritime domain, which covers approximately 4.6 million square kilometers.





The ICG has successfully conducted numerous search and rescue operations, saving over 11,730 lives since its establishment, including 169 lives in the past year alone, which averages out to saving one life every two days.





In addition to rescue operations, the ICG has played a crucial role in maritime law enforcement, seizing contraband worth over ₹52,560 crores, including significant narcotics seizures.





The ICG is actively pursuing modernization through indigenous capabilities under initiatives like "Make in India," which includes contracts for advanced vessels and aircraft.





New facilities such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai are being established to enhance operational response capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.





As it prepares to celebrate its 49th Raising Day on February 1, 2025, the Indian Coast Guard is not only expanding its fleet but also enhancing its operational capabilities and commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests. This strategic growth is vital for ensuring secure sea lanes and supporting sustainable development within India's blue economy.





ANI







