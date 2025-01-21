



IIT-Madras is making significant strides in the development of concrete suitable for construction on Mars, a critical component for potential human settlements on the planet. This research is spearheaded by Professor Piyush Chaunsali and his team at the Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) centre, focusing on creating materials that can be utilized in the harsh conditions of space.





Water-Less Concrete Innovation





One of the primary challenges in constructing on Mars is the lack of water, which is essential for traditional concrete mixing. To address this, Chaunsali's team has developed a "water-less concrete" by mixing sulfur with Martian regolith, a type of soil found on Mars. In their experiments, they used a commercially available simulant that mimics Martian regolith to test their concrete formulation. This innovative approach allows for rapid hardening of the concrete—within seconds—compared to conventional methods that require longer curing times.





The research indicates that while this concrete hardens quickly, managing its setting time will be crucial for practical applications on Mars. The team aims to explore additives that could slow down the hardening process, making it more workable for construction tasks.





Broader Research Goals





The ExTeM initiative at IIT-Madras is not limited to concrete; it encompasses a wide array of projects aimed at supporting long-term human presence in space. The team is investigating various materials and manufacturing processes that could be utilized both in space and on Earth. This includes the development of metal foams for lightweight construction and optical fibres for communication and other applications.





The overarching goal of this research is to enable sustainable living conditions on Mars by utilizing local resources—known as in-situ resource utilization (ISRU)—to minimize reliance on Earth-supplied materials. This aligns with global ambitions for human colonization of Mars, as envisioned by figures like Elon Musk.





IIT-Madras is at the forefront of extra-terrestrial construction research, particularly with its innovative approach to creating Martian concrete. This work not only contributes to potential future settlements on Mars but also enhances our understanding of material science under extreme conditions.











TOI