The Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CoE-CPPICS) at IIT-Madras has recently upgraded its research capabilities with the installation of a Fully Automatic High-Precision Silicon Photonic Probe Station.





This advanced system is a significant enhancement for the facility, allowing it to support wafer-scale measurements up to 200 mm in size and automate the testing of up to 25 wafers simultaneously. This capability enables the efficient testing of thousands of devices, marking a substantial improvement in both efficiency and precision in research activities.





The upgrade was made possible through financial support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and IIT-Madras. The CoE-CPPICS aims to foster innovation in silicon photonics technology, particularly for applications in quantum computing, high-speed data communications, and energy-efficient solutions for data centres. The facility is also open to external users, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange within the semiconductor community.





In addition to this upgrade, the CoE-CPPICS has established partnerships with organizations like SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. for the joint development of programmable silicon photonic processor chips. This collaboration is expected to enhance research and development efforts in advanced silicon photonics technologies, contributing to India's semiconductor capabilities.





Agencies







