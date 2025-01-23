



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently on a three-day tour in Japan, where he is engaging with over 160 business leaders as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. This initiative aims to strengthen economic ties between Assam and Japan, focusing on collaboration across various sectors, including healthcare, renewable energy, and semiconductors.





Sarma showcased Assam's impressive economic growth, noting that the state's GDP has risen from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-24, achieving an annual growth rate of 12.4% since 2014. He emphasized the state's business-friendly policies and robust infrastructure as key attractions for investors.





During his discussions, Sarma advocated for enhanced collaboration in healthcare, although specific details on initiatives were not highlighted in the reports. This aligns with his broader strategy to attract Japanese investment in various sectors.





Sarma met with several high-profile executives and government officials, including:





Koga Yuichiro, Japan's State Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry, where he proposed establishing a dedicated business park for Japanese firms.





Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation), to discuss fostering trade relations and mutual growth opportunities between Assam and Japan.





Executives from Hitachi and Renesas Electronics, focusing on partnerships in renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing respectively.





The Chief Minister highlighted Assam's single-window clearance mechanism and a USD 3.2 billion production-linked incentive scheme, which he described as making the state an attractive destination for global investors. He invited Japanese industrialists to participate in the upcoming summit to explore these opportunities further.





Sarma's outreach efforts in Japan underscore Assam's ambition to position itself as a key player in India's economic landscape while fostering international partnerships. His meetings reflect a strategic approach to enhance collaboration across various sectors, aiming to leverage Japan's technological expertise and investment capabilities for mutual benefit.





ANI







