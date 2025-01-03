



Bangladesh has formally requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been since August 2024. The request was made via a diplomatic note, known as a note verbale, sent on December 23, 2024, through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs of India confirmed receipt of this request but has refrained from making any further comments on the matter.





India's response to the extradition request is characterized by reluctance. Reports indicate that India is unlikely to comply due to procedural gaps in Bangladesh's request and the political nature of the allegations against Hasina. Experts highlight that the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, established in 2013, allows for refusal of requests based on political motivations or if the charges are not made in good faith. Specifically, Article 6 of the treaty includes a "political offence exception," which could be invoked in this case.





Sheikh Hasina fled to India following widespread protests that led to her ousting after a lengthy tenure as Prime Minister. She faces multiple serious charges in Bangladesh, including murder and crimes against humanity. The current interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is reportedly under pressure to address domestic political challenges, which may have prompted this extradition request.





Bangladesh has formally requested Sheikh Hasina's extradition, India's response appears to be cautious and non-committal due to legal and political complexities surrounding the request.













