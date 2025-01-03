



The spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized the strengthening economic and technological partnership between India and the United States during a recent statement regarding the H-1B visa program. He highlighted that this partnership is significantly enhanced by the mobility of skilled professionals, which contributes to both nations' economic ties and leverages their respective strengths in technology and innovation.





Jaiswal noted that the economic and technological relationship between India and the US is robust and expanding. He underscored the importance of skilled professionals in this collaboration, which benefits both countries.





The exchange of technical expertise through skilled workers is a crucial component of this partnership, allowing both sides to capitalize on their competitive advantages.





The spokesperson expressed optimism about further deepening these ties for mutual benefit, indicating a commitment to enhancing collaboration in various sectors.





This statement comes amid a backdrop of several initiatives aimed at fostering deeper ties between India and the US, particularly in technology. Notable efforts include the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and various partnerships focused on semiconductors, defense, and cybersecurity. These initiatives aim to position India as a significant player in global tech supply chains while providing the US access to India's vast talent pool.





Additionally, recent discussions have also touched upon the H-1B visa program, which has been a point of contention in US immigration policy. The program is seen as vital for facilitating the movement of skilled professionals necessary for sustaining technological growth in both countries.





