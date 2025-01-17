



India's aspiration to become a global hub for the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector is gaining momentum, as highlighted by recent statements from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The MEA expressed a commitment to collaborate with Singapore to enhance India's MRO capabilities, recognizing Singapore's established position in the industry.





The Indian MRO market, currently valued at approximately $1.7 billion, is projected to grow to $4 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, significantly outpacing the global average of 5.6%. This growth is driven by an increasing fleet size and the demand for major maintenance checks.





The Indian government has introduced key reforms aimed at simplifying tax structures and enhancing investment in MRO infrastructure. These reforms are essential for making domestic MRO services more competitive against established hubs like Singapore, which has historically dominated the market due to its efficient services and cost-effectiveness.





India is looking to build partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other stakeholders to bolster its MRO capabilities. Collaborations with companies like Airbus and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are already underway to establish integrated MRO hubs in India.





Despite the optimistic outlook, several challenges remain, including high operational costs due to complex tax structures and the need for certifications from international aviation authorities like the FAA and EASA. Addressing these issues will be crucial for India to capture a larger share of the global MRO market.





India's vision of becoming a prominent player in the global MRO sector is supported by favourable government policies, strategic partnerships, and significant market potential.





By focusing on enhancing local capabilities and reducing operational costs, India aims to not only meet its domestic MRO needs but also attract international airlines seeking reliable maintenance services.





The collaboration with Singapore could serve as a pivotal step in achieving this goal, positioning India as a key competitor in the global aviation landscape.





ANI







