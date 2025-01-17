



Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor (NSA) under President-elect Donald Trump, has indicated that his administration will maintain key elements of the policies established during Joe Biden's presidency, particularly regarding China and India. During a recent event at the US Institute of Peace, Waltz emphasized that China remains the greatest long-term strategic challenge for the United States, while highlighting India's critical role as a partner in countering this challenge.





Waltz stated that he plans to uphold several aspects of Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy, particularly those aimed at strengthening ties with India and addressing the threats posed by China. He noted that both administrations share a common understanding of the strategic landscape, particularly concerning China’s influence in the region.





Waltz, who has previously served as co-chair of the US-India Caucus, described India as a "critical partner" for future US strategies. He reiterated this sentiment by expressing the importance of deepening cooperation with India to effectively counterbalance China's rise. Outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan supported this view, stating that a solid strategy towards China inherently involves robust alliances and partnerships in Asia.





In addition to US-India relations, Waltz mentioned the significance of strengthening regional alliances, including initiatives like AUKUS and the Quad. He emphasized that these alliances will be crucial in addressing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.





Waltz’s approach suggests a bipartisan consensus on foreign policy goals, particularly regarding China and India. This continuity may facilitate smoother transitions in diplomatic relations and military cooperation with allies in Asia. Furthermore, it reflects an ongoing commitment to countering perceived threats from China while fostering stronger ties with key partners like India.





Mike Waltz's statements indicate a strategic alignment between the incoming Trump administration and previous Biden policies, particularly in terms of prioritizing national security and international partnerships in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





PTI







