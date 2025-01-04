



India and Iran recently engaged in discussions regarding the development of the Chabahar port and the enhancement of their trade relations during the 19th round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on January 3, 2025. The talks were led by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with a focus on various bilateral issues, including economic cooperation and agricultural collaboration.





Both nations reviewed the ongoing joint development of Chabahar port, located in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province. This port is strategically significant for India as it serves as a gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, facilitating trade routes that bypass Pakistan.





The Iranian delegation urged India to consider resuming its crude oil imports from Iran, which had ceased in mid-2019 due to U.S. sanctions. This request reflects Iran's interest in revitalizing economic ties with India amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.





Discussions also touched upon enhancing tourism between the two countries as part of broader efforts to improve people-to-people connections. This aspect underscores the importance of cultural exchange alongside economic cooperation.





The consultations included updates on regional issues, particularly concerning Afghanistan and West Asia. The Indian side emphasized Chabahar's role in supporting Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts, indicating India's commitment to regional stability.





The talks are expected to foster stronger ties between India and Iran, particularly in light of the recent long-term agreement signed in May 2024 for the operation of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar. Under this agreement, India is set to invest significantly in port infrastructure, aiming to enhance maritime trade and connectivity in the region.





PTI







