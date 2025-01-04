



Jake Sullivan, the outgoing U.S. National Security Advisor, is set to embark on a significant farewell trip to India on January 6-7, 2025. This visit comes at a pivotal time as the Biden administration prepares for a transition to the incoming Trump administration. Sullivan's discussions will focus on enhancing strategic ties between the U.S. and India, particularly in the realms of technology and defence.





A central theme of Sullivan's discussions will be the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). Launched in May 2022, this initiative aims to bolster collaboration in various sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors, and defense innovation. This partnership is crucial as both nations seek to counter China's influence in these areas.





Sullivan is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. These meetings are expected to solidify the groundwork laid during the Biden administration and ensure continuity in U.S.-India relations under the new leadership.





In addition to formal meetings, Sullivan will engage with students and civil society during his visit, highlighting the importance of public diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties.





Sullivan's visit is significant not only as a farewell gesture but also as a strategic maneuver to reinforce U.S.-India relations ahead of a leadership change in Washington. The discussions are expected to address ongoing security concerns, including shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and cybersecurity threats. The emphasis on technology cooperation reflects a broader trend of increasing alignment between the two nations amidst global geopolitical shifts.





Moreover, this trip occurs against a backdrop of strained relations due to allegations involving Indian officials in international incidents, which Sullivan has been actively managing through diplomatic channels. His efforts aim to ensure that these challenges do not derail the strategic partnership that has been cultivated over recent years.





Jake Sullivan's farewell trip to India is poised to be a crucial step in cementing Indo-U.S. strategic ties as both countries navigate an evolving global landscape marked by technological competition and regional security dynamics.





