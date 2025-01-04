



Robinder Sachdeva, a foreign affairs expert, has highlighted China's increasing control over the Aksai Chin region, particularly following its recent administrative moves. On January 4, 2025, he noted that China has established two new counties in the Hotan prefecture, which include territories claimed by India in Ladakh. This administrative restructuring is seen as a strategic manoeuvre to solidify China's presence in the disputed area, where it has already built extensive military infrastructure, including roads and camps to support troop deployments.





China announced the creation of He'an and Hekang counties on December 27, 2024. These counties are intended to enhance administrative control over the region and signify an ongoing effort to integrate Aksai Chin more firmly into Chinese governance structures.





Satellite imagery has revealed significant developments in Aksai Chin, including expanded roads and modern military camps. This infrastructure is crucial for supporting the People's Liberation Army (PLA) operations and enhancing their logistical capabilities in the region.





In reaction to these developments, India has lodged formal protests against China's actions, asserting that they do not recognize any legitimacy in China's claims over Aksai Chin. Indian officials emphasize that these moves represent a continued effort by China to maintain a confrontational stance rather than seeking diplomatic resolution.





Implications





Sacheva's analysis suggests that China's actions reflect a broader strategy to maintain a "frozen conflict" with India while simultaneously increasing its territorial claims and military presence. The establishment of new administrative units and infrastructure developments indicate that China is not only consolidating its hold over Aksai Chin but also signaling its intent to sustain this presence for the foreseeable future.





This situation continues to strain India-China relations, which have been marked by tensions since the military standoff that began in May 2020. As both nations navigate these complex dynamics, the potential for further conflict remains a concern for regional stability.





