



The Director General (DG) level border talks between India and Bangladesh are scheduled to take place from February 17 to 20, 2025, in New Delhi. These discussions come after the talks were postponed twice last year, with this being the first high-level meeting since the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.





A significant topic will be the ongoing construction of a single-row fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which has faced objections from Bangladesh's Border Guard (BGB). The BGB has raised concerns that this fencing violates previous agreements regarding construction within 150 yards of the border.





Both sides are expected to address rising infiltration attempts and cross-border criminal activities, including drug trafficking and human trafficking. The BGB has been particularly focused on tracking elements involved in these illegal activities on their side of the border.





Bangladesh plans to press India on the issue of unarmed Bangladeshi civilians being killed by Indian border forces, which has been a contentious point in bilateral relations. The interim government's Home Adviser has stated that this must end and will be a key focus during the talks.





The Bangladeshi delegation intends to discuss and potentially scrap what they describe as "uneven agreements" related to border management. This includes proposals for new immigration checkpoints at certain border locations and addressing disputes over border lines in specific areas like Muhurir Char.





The talks are expected to involve not only the DGs of the BGB and BSF but also representatives from various ministries involved in border management, signalling a comprehensive approach to addressing these multifaceted issues.





ANI







