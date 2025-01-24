The submersible will operate at a depth of up to 500 meters





India is set to launch its first human-operated underwater submersible as part of the Deep Ocean Mission this year, marking a significant advancement in marine exploration. The announcement was made by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, during a recent meeting on the mission's progress.





The initial submersible will operate at depths of up to 500 meters, with plans to reach 6,000 meters by the following year. This ambitious project utilises entirely indigenous technology, showcasing India's capabilities in advanced scientific development.





The mission aims to explore uncharted ocean depths to discover critical minerals, rare metals, and marine biodiversity. It is expected to significantly contribute to India's blue economy, which focuses on sustainable ocean resource management and economic growth.





With this initiative, India will join a select group of nations capable of conducting deep-sea explorations. The project aligns with other national endeavours, such as the Gaganyaan space mission, highlighting India's commitment to advancing its scientific frontiers.





Beyond resource extraction, the mission is designed to enhance understanding of deep-sea ecosystems, which is crucial for fostering sustainable fisheries and conserving biodiversity.





Dr. Singh emphasized that this mission not only represents a leap in technological prowess but also aims to secure long-term benefits for India's economy and environmental resilience.





