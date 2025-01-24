



Members of Indonesia's marching contingent are expressing excitement about their upcoming visit to India and participation in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025.





This event marks a historic occasion as it will be the first time an Indonesian marching and band contingent, consisting of 352 members, participates in a national day parade abroad.





The contingent's enthusiasm is palpable, with Brigadier Kristomei, Deputy Commander of the Indonesian Military Academy, stating that they feel honoured to present themselves before the Indian government and people.





This participation aligns with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to India, where he will serve as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. His visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Indonesia, particularly in areas such as defence, trade, and cultural exchange.





The Indonesian contingent's involvement is not just a ceremonial event; it reflects the deepening relationship between the two nations, which has been characterized by increased cooperation in various sectors over recent years.





The excitement among the members of the contingent highlights the significance of this cultural exchange and the strengthening of ties between India and Indonesia.





