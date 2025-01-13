



The Indian Army has recently acquired 100 robotic dogs, officially known as Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULEs), to enhance its operational capabilities in surveillance and logistics. This acquisition is part of a broader strategy to integrate advanced technology into military operations, particularly in challenging terrains where traditional methods may pose risks to human soldiers.





Equipped with thermal cameras and various sensors, these robotic dogs can conduct real-time surveillance, gather intelligence, and transmit images back to operators. This feature is particularly useful in mountainous regions or areas with suspected enemy presence.





The MULEs can carry small loads, such as supplies to frontline soldiers, thereby easing logistical challenges and reducing the burden on human personnel.





Some units are designed to be fitted with small arms, enabling them to engage the enemy while minimizing risk to human lives. This capability allows for a new dimension in combat operations where robotic dogs can scout dangerous areas before human troops enter.





Procurement And Deployment





The Indian Army placed an emergency order for these robotic dogs in September 2023, allowing for rapid procurement under a contract valued at up to ₹300 crore. The initial batch of 25 MULEs underwent pre-dispatch inspections and are expected to be inducted soon. The remaining units will follow based on performance assessments during initial deployments.





Operational Testing





The MULEs have already been tested in military exercises, demonstrating their effectiveness in tasks such as enemy detection and logistical support. During drills conducted in Jaisalmer, these robotic units showcased their ability to navigate diverse terrains and perform critical functions like surveillance through mounted cameras.





Conclusion





The introduction of robotic dogs into the Indian Army's arsenal marks a significant step towards modernizing military operations. By leveraging technology like the MULEs, the Army aims to enhance situational awareness, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately safeguard the lives of soldiers in high-risk environments.





Agencies







