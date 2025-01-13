



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13, 2025, a significant infrastructure project aimed at ensuring year-round access to the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg. The tunnel, which spans 6.5 kilometers, is strategically important as it enhances connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg while bypassing areas prone to landslides and avalanches, thus improving safety for travelers and military logistics alike.





The project had been in development since 2015 and faced delays due to contractor issues.





The tunnel includes a 7.5-meter-wide emergency escape passage, ensuring safety during emergencies.





Economic And Tourism Impact





The inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel is expected to transform Sonamarg into a prominent winter sports hub, similar to Gulmarg. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that this development will significantly boost local tourism and create job opportunities for residents involved in tourism-related services. The tunnel's completion is anticipated to increase tourist activity, benefiting local businesses such as restaurants and ski operations.





In addition to enhancing civilian travel, the tunnel plays a crucial role in defence logistics by providing a reliable route to the strategically significant Ladakh region, especially during harsh winter conditions.





The Z-Morh Tunnel marks a major milestone in infrastructure development for Jammu and Kashmir, promising to facilitate economic growth and improve accessibility in the region.





