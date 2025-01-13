



Sammi Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights leader, has called for a gathering on January 25 to commemorate the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day. This announcement was made through a video message shared by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on January 13, 2025.





The event aims to honour the victims of the ongoing violence and human rights abuses faced by the Baloch people.





The gathering is expected to serve as a platform for raising awareness about the plight of the Baloch community and to advocate for their rights amidst ongoing state repression.





It reflects a broader movement among Baloch activists to mobilize support and draw attention to issues such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.





