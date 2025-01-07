



The Indian Army has launched a significant rescue operation in response to a coal mine flooding incident in Umrangso, Assam, where at least nine miners are trapped. This operation is part of a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission initiated on January 6, 2025, following a request from the Assam State Administration.





The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force (ETF) has been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts. The ETF is equipped with specialized tools and accompanied by PARA diving specialists to tackle the challenges posed by the flooded mine.





The first response team from the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit arrived at the site early on January 7, conducting an initial assessment and coordinating with local authorities.





The operation is being carried out in close collaboration with civil authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). These teams are working together to locate and rescue the trapped miners.





The flooding occurred unexpectedly, complicating rescue efforts due to the mine's remote location and lack of infrastructure. Initial reports indicate that approximately 15 to 20 miners were inside when the incident happened, but as of now, nine have been confirmed trapped.





As of January 7, rescue operations are ongoing, with divers and engineers actively working to reach the trapped individuals. Efforts include deploying water pumping machines to remove excess water from the mine. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed gratitude for the Army's prompt response and is closely monitoring the situation.





The community remains hopeful for a swift resolution as rescue teams continue their efforts under challenging conditions.





Agencies







