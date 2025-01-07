Aero India 2025 is set to be a significant event showcasing India's emergence as a hub for defence manufacturing, scheduled from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This biennial aerospace exhibition aims to enhance India's position in the global aerospace sector under the theme "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".





Focus on Defence Manufacturing: The event will prominently feature India's capabilities in manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, and advanced avionics. It aims to attract global buyers by highlighting cutting-edge technologies and innovations developed by Indian firms and start-ups.





Strategic Partnerships: A central aspect of Aero India 2025 will be the Defence Ministers' Conclave, themed "BRIDGE — Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement." This conclave will facilitate discussions between defence ministers from various countries, aiming to foster strategic partnerships and mutual prosperity through international cooperation.





Business And Public Days: The first three days of the event will cater to business visitors, while the last two days will open to the general public, allowing them to witness spectacular air displays and exhibitions of advanced military platforms.





Start-Up Innovations: The event will also emphasize promoting Indian start-ups through an exclusive iDEX Pavilion, showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and products developed by these enterprises. This initiative aligns with India's commitment to boosting entrepreneurship in the defence sector.





Global Collaboration Opportunities: The CEOs' Roundtable will serve as a platform for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore manufacturing opportunities in India, further enhancing collaboration between foreign and Indian firms.





Aero India 2025 aims to build on the success of previous editions, which have attracted significant international participation and partnerships worth substantial investments. The event is expected to set new benchmarks for international aerospace collaboration and technological advancement, reinforcing India's role as a key player in the global defence landscape.



