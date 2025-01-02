Titanium hubs manufactured locally for Arjun MBTs





Aerolloy Technologies, a subsidiary of PTC Industries, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian private company to commission a Vacuum Arc Re-Melting (VAR) furnace for the production of aerospace-grade titanium alloy ingots. This advanced facility, located in Lucknow, marks a pivotal development in India's manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the aerospace and defence sectors.





The VAR furnace is capable of producing titanium alloy ingots with a diameter of up to 1,000 mm and weights reaching 10 MT. It operates under vacuum conditions to eliminate gaseous impurities, ensuring high-quality, dense ingots suitable for critical applications.





The furnace has an annual melting capacity of 1,500 metric tons, adhering to double-melt quality standards. This positions Aerolloy among a select few global manufacturers with such capabilities.





Historically, India has depended on imports for aerospace-grade titanium alloys. This new facility not only fills that gap but also enhances India's self-reliance in strategic materials, aligning with national goals for advanced manufacturing.





The ability to produce aerospace-grade titanium using VAR technology is rare and concentrated in only a few countries, including the USA, Russia, and China. Aerolloy's achievement brings India closer to parity with these nations in high-performance material production.





PTC Industries' leadership views this milestone as a defining moment for India's manufacturing sector, showcasing the potential of Indian companies to lead in advanced technologies on a global scale.





The company is expanding its aerospace capabilities through a new manufacturing facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This facility will include a fully integrated titanium and superalloy mill for producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets.





