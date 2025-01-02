



GTRE's 130kN engine test bed facility nears completion. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is nearing the completion of its 130kN Twin Engine Test Bed Facility in Rajankunte, Bangalore. This facility is crucial for advancing India's aerospace capabilities, particularly in developing the dry Kaveri engine and the engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The construction, which began in September 2023, is expected to be fully operational by October 2025.





The new test bed will allow GTRE to conduct rigorous testing, including endurance tests and performance evaluations, essential for fine-tuning the dry Kaveri engine, which aims for a thrust of around 46kN. Additionally, the AMCA engine, designed to deliver approximately 110kN of thrust, will also undergo extensive testing at this facility. This capability is vital for ensuring that these engines can perform under the demanding conditions of military operations.





This initiative is part of a larger strategy by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance self-reliance in defence technology and reduce dependency on foreign engines. The facility not only supports current projects but also lays the groundwork for future advancements in aerospace engineering, potentially attracting collaborations with private sector entities and international partners.





GTRE plans to develop multiple engines as part of its roadmap for indigenous defence production, with a focus on achieving technological sovereignty. The test bed's capabilities will facilitate a more efficient development process, reducing both time and costs associated with engine development.





Agencies



