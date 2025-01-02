



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is advancing its drone capabilities with the development of the Archer-NG (Next Generation) drone and the Archer short-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Both systems are designed to enhance India's military capabilities, focusing on armed reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision strike missions.





Archer-NG Drone





Specifications :





Type: Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV.

Payload Capacity: Up to 300 kg.

Altitude: Capable of operating at altitudes up to 30,000 feet.

Endurance: Approximately 18 hours.

Range: Line-of-Sight (LOS) range of 250 km and Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) range of up to 1,000 km.





Capabilities:





The Archer-NG is equipped to carry various weapon systems, including indigenously developed smart anti-airfield weapons (SAAWs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).





It features advanced technologies for real-time imagery and signal intelligence, making it suitable for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.





Development Timeline





The maiden flight for the Archer-NG was initially anticipated in mid-2023 but has faced delays. Recent updates suggest that the prototype is nearing completion, with flight tests expected soon.





Archer-NG, a single engine twin boom (SETB) configuration MALE UAV is expected to conduct its maiden flight very soon. A military source confirms that the high-speed taxi trials (HSTT) for Archer-NG has been completed, reported Anantha Krishnan M on his Twitter Handle





Efforts are on to fly the UAV ahead of the upcoming Bangalore Air Show, expected to take off on Feb 10, 2025. "Else, before March Archer-NG will have its first flight," adds the source.





Interestingly, this UAV with an all-up-weight of 1700 kg, was scheduled to fly in the first quarter of 2024 and sources failed to give a concrete reason for the one-year delay. Archer-NG is expected to meet the specifications of the now-downgraded project TAPAS (earlier R-II) program.

It will be a weaponized UAV using the same avionics, software, Ground Control Station and Ground Data Terminal developed for TAPAS.

BEL will manufacture both the versions of Archer UAV.





Archer UAV Program





Specifications





The Archer UAV is a short-range weaponized variant derived from the Rustom-1 tactical UAV.





It operates at an altitude of up to 22,000 feet with a maximum endurance of around 12 hours.





Capabilities





Designed primarily for armed missions, the Archer UAV can carry various payloads including anti-tank guided missiles and other munitions .





It is capable of providing high-quality imagery for reconnaissance and battlefield assessment.





Development Progress





The Archer project has been progressing with plans for initial weaponized flight tests expected by June 2024. This includes ongoing evaluations of its payload capacity and performance during test flights.





The DRDO's efforts in developing the Archer-NG and Archer UAVs signify a significant enhancement in India's drone warfare capabilities. With advanced specifications and a focus on indigenous technology, these drones are set to play crucial roles in future military operations, addressing both surveillance and strike requirements effectively.





