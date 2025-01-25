



An Indian fisherman named Babu died in a Karachi jail on January 23, 2025, marking the eighth such death of Indian fishermen in Pakistani custody within the last two years.





Reports indicate that Babu had completed his sentence but remained incarcerated due to delays in his release process, which has raised concerns among officials and advocacy groups regarding the treatment of Indian fishermen in Pakistan.





Since 2023, at least 180 Indian fishermen have been detained by Pakistani authorities, with many facing extended periods in jail beyond their sentences.





This incident has prompted calls for better diplomatic engagement to ensure the safety and timely release of fishermen caught in territorial disputes between India and Pakistan.





