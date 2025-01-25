



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently claimed that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided if Donald Trump had won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In an interview with a Russian television network, Putin echoed Trump's assertion that his electoral victory was "stolen," suggesting that this alleged theft contributed to the crisis that escalated in 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.





Putin stated, "I can't help but agree with him that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe the crisis in Ukraine would not have happened," indicating a belief that Trump's leadership might have led to different diplomatic outcomes. He characterized Trump as a "pragmatic" and "smart" leader, suggesting a favorable view of Trump's approach to international relations.





Both leaders have expressed a willingness to engage in negotiations to resolve the conflict. Trump has frequently claimed he could end the war swiftly, asserting that he would meet with Putin immediately if given the chance, emphasizing the urgency of negotiations due to ongoing casualties on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Putin reiterated Russia's readiness for discussions, stating, "We are prepared for discussions on the Ukrainian matter," while also waiting for signals from Washington regarding potential talks.





The backdrop of these statements includes Trump's recent remarks at the World Economic Forum, where he suggested that reducing oil prices could help bring an end to the conflict. However, Putin dismissed this notion, arguing that fluctuations in oil prices would negatively impact both economies.





Putin's comments reflect a complex interplay of political narratives surrounding the Ukraine crisis and the U.S. electoral process, as both leaders seem to signal openness to dialogue amidst ongoing tensions.





ANI







