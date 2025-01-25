



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as a co-chair at the upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in France, scheduled for February 10-11, 2025. This announcement follows an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron during a recent press briefing.





The summit will gather heads of state, leaders from international organizations, CEOs, academics, and civil society representatives from nearly 100 countries, with over a thousand attendees expected overall.





The summit aims to foster an international dialogue on AI, focusing on critical issues such as:



Public Interest in AI The Future of Work Innovation and Culture Trust in AI Global AI Governance





Additionally, discussions will address concerns related to misinformation and the misuse of AI technologies.





Significance of Modi's Participation





This event marks PM Modi's first visit to France during his third term and presents an opportunity for potential bilateral engagements with other leaders, including a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump if he attends. The summit is seen as a platform to strengthen India-France relations in high-end technology and defense sectors, with significant defense deals anticipated to be finalized during this visit.





In summary, PM Modi's participation in the AI Summit underscores India's pivotal role in global discussions about artificial intelligence and its governance.





ANI











