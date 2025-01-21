



Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, has officially withdrawn from his role in Donald Trump’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This announcement came just hours after Trump's inauguration for a second term on January 20, 2025. Ramaswamy was initially selected to co-lead DOGE alongside Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter).





Reasons For Withdrawal





Ramaswamy's decision to step down is primarily motivated by his plans to run for governor of Ohio, aiming to succeed the term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine. He is expected to announce his candidacy shortly. In a post on X, Ramaswamy expressed gratitude for his involvement in DOGE and confidence in Musk's ability to lead the initiative: "It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I'm confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government".





Context And Implications





Ramaswamy’s exit from DOGE appears to be amicable but is also influenced by underlying tensions. Reports indicate that Musk had expressed a desire for Ramaswamy to leave the initiative, potentially due to strained relations following Ramaswamy's controversial comments on immigration and the H1-B visa program, which did not sit well with Trump's base.





The DOGE initiative itself is designed to enhance government efficiency through significant budget cuts and modernization efforts. Ramaswamy's departure leaves Musk at the helm of this critical project as he shifts his focus toward his gubernatorial ambitions in Ohio.





Ramaswamy's contributions to DOGE were acknowledged, his political aspirations are now taking precedence as he prepares for a gubernatorial campaign.





