



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing for a significant visit to the United States aimed at finalising a crucial deal for the GE-F414 jet engines, which are intended to power India's Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-2. The HAL delegation is expected to engage in intensive negotiations with General Electric (GE) Aerospace, with the goal of concluding the agreement by the end of March 2025.





The current negotiations involve the procurement of 99 GE-414 engines, which are critical for the TEJAS MK-2 program. There is potential for further orders if these engines are selected for India's upcoming fifth-generation fighter aircraft initiative, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





A significant aspect of the deal is the high level of technology transfer (ToT) promised by GE Aerospace. This transfer is expected to enhance India's capabilities in aerospace manufacturing and contribute to its long-term goal of self-reliance in jet engine production. The level of transfer of technology promised by GE Aerospace is very high and it will certainly help in boosting the capabilities of the country in this field.





India has encountered delays in securing timely supplies of jet engines, particularly with the GE-404 engines intended for the TEJAS MK-1A. These delays have already affected production timelines and could impact the TEJAS MK-2's development if the GE-414 contract is not finalized promptly.





While the GE-404 engine supplies for the 83 TEJAS MK-1A project have been delayed due to supply chain issues faced by GE globally while the GE-414 project has not yet been signed and may delay the prestigious TEJAS MK-2 project which are planned to be inducted in large numbers as a 4.5 generation aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter, intended to replace older aircraft in the Indian Air Force, including Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 models. The timely acquisition of GE-414 engines is essential to meet operational needs and avoid further schedule slippages in India's defence modernization plans.





India's efforts to develop indigenous jet engine technology are ongoing, with HAL exploring partnerships with global aerospace firms to bolster its capabilities.





The successful negotiation and signing of the GE-414 deal will be pivotal not only for enhancing India's airpower but also for advancing its broader defence manufacturing objectives under initiatives like "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).





