



The Chinese Foreign Ministry recently emphasised the importance of cooperation between China and India, two major emerging economies. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun articulated that both nations should prioritize development and collaboration to serve the fundamental interests of their combined population of over 2.8 billion people.





This call for cooperation aligns with the broader aspirations of countries in the Global South and aims to foster regional and global peace and prosperity.





Guo stated that both countries need to focus on mutual development opportunities rather than viewing each other as threats or competitors. He highlighted the necessity of adhering to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocating for a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.





This approach is intended to enhance bilateral relations and ensure they are based on strategic foresight and long-term perspectives, which are crucial for maintaining healthy and stable interactions between these neighbouring nations.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed the need for both countries to remain committed to the "Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence" in global affairs.

Guo said, "In global affairs, the two sides need to remain committed to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, practice true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, and make greater contribution to world peace, stability, development and prosperity."





Moreover, Guo's remarks followed Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's recent speech, which underscored the need for mutual respect and sensitivity in handling India-China relations. Jaishankar emphasized that India's approach would be shaped by these principles, reflecting a commitment to managing their complex relationship constructively.





Both China and India are encouraged to engage in deeper cooperation, focusing on shared developmental goals while navigating their historical differences. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's statements reflect a desire to stabilize and enhance bilateral ties in a manner that benefits both nations and contributes positively to global dynamics.





