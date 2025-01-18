



The Israeli government has officially approved a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025. This decision follows extensive discussions and a recommendation from the security cabinet, which had already endorsed the arrangement earlier in the week. The deal includes a plan for the gradual release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.





The initial phase involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, with further discussions planned for the release of additional hostages later on.





In return, Israel will release up to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners during this phase.





The ceasefire is structured in three phases over six weeks, with a focus on halting hostilities and allowing humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.





Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from heavily populated areas in Gaza, facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians and increasing humanitarian assistance.





This agreement comes after 15 months of conflict, which began on October 7, 2023. The violence has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with reports indicating over 46,700 Palestinian deaths due to Israeli military actions. The announcement of the ceasefire has been met with mixed reactions within Israel, particularly from hardliners who oppose concessions to Hamas. However, many view this as a crucial step towards peace and stability in the region.





International organizations have also expressed their support for the deal, emphasizing the need for humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict. The United Nations has called for "swift, unrestricted, and continuous humanitarian access" to Gaza following the ceasefire announcement.





