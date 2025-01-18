The Border Security Force (BSF) recently convened a Field Commanders' Conference on January 17, 2025, at its Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata. This meeting aimed to address the increasing challenges faced in securing the India-Bangladesh border.





The conference focused on reviewing operational strategies and challenges, particularly in light of rising tensions along the border. Discussions included enhancing surveillance and monitoring through emerging technologies.





Emphasis was placed on improving coordination with local border communities to better manage cross-border issues such as human trafficking and cattle smuggling. This is critical as these issues have strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.





The BSF underscored the importance of development projects in border areas, aiming to improve the livelihoods of local residents while maintaining border security.





The implementation of the controversial Single Row Fence was a significant topic of discussion. While intended to enhance security, it has raised concerns among Bangladeshi officials regarding its impact on local communities and transit routes.





The conference reaffirmed the BSF's commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the international border while addressing shared concerns with their Bangladeshi counterparts. This commitment is seen as vital for fostering a cooperative relationship between the two nations amid ongoing challenges.





This conference reflects the BSF's proactive approach in adapting to evolving security challenges and underscores its role as a crucial line of defence for India.





PTI







