Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, recently revealed that she and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt, stating, "We escaped death by 20-25 minutes." This alarming claim was made in an audio message shared on her Facebook page on January 18, 2025.





In her statement, Hasina described the tense circumstances surrounding her departure from power amid escalating protests and violence in Bangladesh. She alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill both her and Rehana shortly before they managed to flee.





The protests had been fuelled by widespread discontent over government job quotas and other socio-economic issues, leading to significant unrest and a reported death toll of nearly 300 people during the clashes.





Hasina's comments highlight the precarious situation she faced as protests intensified against her government. Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, played a crucial role in persuading her to leave the country for her safety after she initially resisted resigning from her position. The political landscape in Bangladesh has shifted dramatically following these events, marking a significant moment in the country's history.





