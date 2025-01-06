



ISRO's SpaDeX satellites, launched on December 30, 2024, are currently being tracked by S2A Systems. This tracking is crucial for monitoring the satellites' positions and operations as they conduct their mission to demonstrate in-space docking technology.





The SpaDeX mission aims to develop and demonstrate the technology necessary for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking in low Earth orbit. This mission is a significant step towards India's future space endeavors, including lunar missions and the establishment of a space station.





The mission consists of two small satellites, designated SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), each weighing approximately 220 kg. They will perform various tests, including autonomous docking and power transfer between the two spacecraft.





Tracking Details





What Is S2A Systems?





S2A systems is a Swiss company founded by space enthusiasts in 2022. The firm develops and operate customised systems for optical space surveillance worldwide.





S2A Systems performs optical observations of individual objects and entire constellations in all orbits, from LEO over MEO to GEO. We provide astrometric image analysis and are capable of monitoring the behavior, attitude control, and neighborhood of the observed objects. We also perform precise brightness measurements and generate light curves of objects in all orbits.





S2A Systems And SpaDeX





S2A Systems has been actively tracking the SpaDeX satellites since their launch. As of January 5, 2025, reports indicate that the two satellites are approximately 8 km apart. The tracking data is essential for ensuring the successful execution of their docking maneuvers and other mission objectives.





This mission not only enhances India's capabilities in space technology but also positions ISRO as a key player in the global space exploration arena by developing advanced docking systems necessary for future missions.





