



The Indian Navy is set to enhance its maritime capabilities significantly with the arrival of INS Tushil, a new stealth missile frigate, which is expected to reach India's western coast by mid-February 2025. Commissioned on December 9, 2024, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia,





INS Tushil is part of a broader initiative to strengthen India's naval presence and technological self-reliance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid growing regional challenges.





INS Tushil was officially commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 9, 2024.





The frigate is anticipated to arrive in India by mid-February 2025, where it will join the Mumbai-based Western Fleet.





Design and Capabilities: This warship is designed for blue-water operations and features advanced weaponry, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and an enhanced electronic warfare suite. It has around 26% indigenous content, reflecting India's commitment to developing its defence technology.





Significance: The arrival of INS Tushil marks a significant milestone in India-Russia defense relations and showcases India's growing maritime strength.





In addition to INS Tushil, the Indian Navy will also commission two other vessels—INS Nilgiri and INS Surat—on January 15, 2025. This simultaneous commissioning of three advanced platforms represents a historic moment for India's naval capabilities, emphasizing its strategic autonomy and commitment to safeguarding maritime interests.





Agencies







