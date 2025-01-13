



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Spain on January 13-14, 2025, marking his first official visit to the country in this capacity. During his trip, he will engage in discussions with Spain's leadership, including Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, focusing on bilateral relations and various regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Jaishankar will hold talks with Spanish officials to review and enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, building on the momentum established during Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India in October 2024.





President Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India jointly inaugurated the Final Assembly Line (FAL) Plant for the C-295 aircraft in Vadodara on October 28, 2024. This facility, established by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in collaboration with Airbus Spain, represents a significant milestone as it is the first private sector assembly line for military aircraft in India.





The two leaders noted that this visit has renewed the bilateral relationship, infusing it with fresh momentum and setting the stage for a new era of enhanced cooperation between the two countries across various sectors. They also expressed satisfaction at the progress of bilateral relations since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Spain in 2017.





He is also set to address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors, providing a platform for dialogue on international relations.





The visit includes meetings with the Indian community in Spain, fostering connections and support for expatriates.





This visit is significant as it aims to strengthen ties between India and Spain, particularly in defence and security collaboration, as well as broader economic partnerships.





