



Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdeva has emphasized the significance of Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's attendance at President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2025. He describes India as a "heavyweight partner" in the current geopolitical landscape, noting that Jaishankar's presence sends a strong signal about India's role in international relations.





Sachdeva highlights that Jaishankar's attendance is noteworthy as it breaks from the usual convention where foreign leaders are not typically invited to U.S. presidential inaugurations. This invitation reflects India's elevated status in U.S. foreign policy considerations.





Speaking to ANI on Sunday, he said, "Minister Jaishankar to Trump's inauguration is definitely very important, is a great signal. India is sending our high-ranking official to the inauguration. Normally inaugurations of US presidents, they do not invite foreign leaders. That's not the convention."

"But this time around, the Trump administration incoming, they're inviting some foreign leaders and India being a heavyweight partner, a heavyweight player in the geopolitical scenario," he added.





The visit is seen as an opportunity for Jaishankar to engage with U.S. officials on critical global issues, particularly the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Sachdeva believes that India can play a pivotal role in facilitating discussions aimed at resolving this conflict, given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous engagements with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.





The expert points out that discussions will likely extend beyond the Ukraine situation to encompass broader topics such as bilateral trade and defence cooperation between India and the United States.





Sachdeva believes that Jaishankar will also use this opportunity to discuss pressing global issues, such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with American officials.





Sachdeva notes that Trump's administration is inviting several foreign leaders to the inauguration, which marks a departure from traditional practices. This includes leaders from Italy and Argentina, alongside India, indicating a shift towards more inclusive diplomatic engagement.





Jaishankar's participation in Trump's inauguration is viewed as a significant step in reinforcing India's strategic partnership with the United States and addressing pressing global challenges collaboratively.





ANI







