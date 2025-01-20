



Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs recently emphasized the significant role that Japan and India play in maintaining peace, particularly in the context of their responsibilities as major nations in the Indo-Pacific region. This statement was made during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Australia's Foreign Ministers on January 20, 2025.





The discussions highlighted the shared values and strategic interests between Japan and India, reinforcing their commitment to a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP). Both nations aim to foster regional stability and prosperity through cooperation in various fields, including defence and security, as well as addressing global challenges such as transnational crimes and supply chain disruptions.





"Both Ministers exchanged views on concrete efforts for bilateral cooperation in various areas such as security, economy and people-to-people exchange. During the meeting, considering that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the agreement on cooperation in the field of science and technology, they concurred to designate the period from April this year to March of the following year as "Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year" (STIY25) to further advance cooperation by leveraging each other's strengths in the fields of science, technology, and innovation. Both Ministers also held discussions on efforts by the Quad (Japan-Australia-India-US)," the statement read.





"On January 19, commencing at 4:30 pm local time, for approximately 40 minutes, Mr IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a Japan-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India during his visit to Washington DC to attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony," the statement further added.





In light of their leadership roles—Japan holding the G7 presidency and India the G20 presidency—both ministers expressed a desire to collaborate closely on international issues, aiming to promote peace and security in the region.





ANI







