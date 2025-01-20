



Kazakhstan's rich reserves of rare earth elements (REEs) are increasingly seen as pivotal in supporting India's ambitious renewable energy goals. As India aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the demand for critical minerals like dysprosium and neodymium—essential for technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles—continues to rise.





Kazakhstan is home to 15 registered rare earth deposits primarily located in the Turkistan, Kostanai, and Mangystau regions. These deposits contain a diverse range of elements crucial for modern technology, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, and beryllium. The country holds 15 of the 17 known rare earth elements, positioning it as a significant player in the global supply chain for these materials.





The Kazakh government views these resources as the "new oil," emphasising their strategic importance for economic development and technological advancement. With plans to explore over two million square kilometers of its territory by 2026, Kazakhstan is set to enhance its extraction capabilities significantly.





Strategic Partnership with India





India's current reliance on imports from China for rare earths highlights the need for diversification in its supply chains. Collaborating with Kazakhstan presents a viable solution. The proposed India-Central Asia Rare Earths Forum aims to facilitate joint ventures in mining, technology transfer, and shared geological data. This partnership could help India reduce its dependence on Chinese imports while bolstering Kazakhstan's mining sector through private sector investments from India.





Key Benefits of The Partnership





Resource Security: By establishing a strong partnership with Kazakhstan, India can secure a stable supply of essential rare earth elements.





Technological Collaboration: India can share its expertise in sustainable extraction technologies, enhancing both countries' capabilities in this vital sector.





Economic Growth: Joint ventures can stimulate economic growth in both nations, creating jobs and fostering innovation in clean energy technologies.





The collaboration between Kazakhstan and India in the rare earth sector is not only strategic but also essential for both countries' ambitions in renewable energy and technological advancement. By leveraging Kazakhstan's abundant resources and India's growing demand, both nations can work towards a more sustainable future while reducing reliance on dominant suppliers like China.





ANI







