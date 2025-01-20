At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is currently being held from January 17 to January 22 in New Delhi, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) have unveiled a range of advanced space technologies tailored for the automotive industry. This showcase aims to foster innovation and self-reliance within India's automotive sector by integrating cutting-edge space technologies into mobility solutions.





ISRO and IN-SPACe presented 43 advanced technologies that could be applied in various aspects of the mobility industry, including vehicle safety, efficiency, and performance enhancements. These technologies include:





Imaging sensors for enhanced navigation and safety systems.

Temperature and pressure sensors for monitoring vehicle conditions.

Gyroscopes and accelerometers to improve vehicle stability and control.

Noise suppression systems to enhance passenger comfort.

Special coatings and insulation techniques aimed at improving vehicle durability and efficiency.





By adapting these innovations, the initiative aims to reduce the automotive sector’s reliance on imported technologies, fostering self-reliance and innovation under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"IN-SPACe will work closely with the automotive industry to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO to be adopted by automotive manufacturers,” said Dr Rajeev Jyoti, Director- Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, while speaking at the expo.

“By engaging with the automotive sector, the aim is to demonstrate the potential of ISRO’s technologies, which can be further modified and developed locally to meet the specific requirements of the automotive industry. One of the key objectives is to enhance self-reliance in India by developing and manufacturing advanced components like sensors domestically,” Jyoti added.



The collaboration between ISRO and IN-SPACe reflects a broader strategy to leverage space technology for practical applications in everyday industries, particularly in automotive manufacturing. This initiative aligns with India's vision of becoming a global leader in technological innovation while promoting local manufacturing capabilities.





The agency emphasised the importance of translating India’s space achievements into broader industrial applications, encouraging the automotive industry to adopt space-grade technologies to enhance safety, performance, and sustainability.





The Bharat Mobility Global Expo serves as a crucial platform for showcasing innovations across the mobility value chain, including electric vehicles (EVs), smart transportation systems, and sustainable practices. It brings together stakeholders from various sectors to explore advancements that will shape the future of mobility in India.





The expo not only highlights India's commitment to integrating space technology into automotive solutions but also emphasizes the importance of collaboration between governmental organizations and the private sector to drive technological advancements in mobility.





