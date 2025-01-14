



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has successfully launched the second multi-purpose vessel (MPV) for the Indian Navy, named INS Utkarsh, at its Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai on January 13, 2025. This vessel is part of a series aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.





INS Utkarsh is designed to perform various roles, enhancing the Navy's maritime operations and combat capabilities. It represents a significant step in India's defence modernization efforts.





Features And Capabilities





The vessel is built to support a wide range of naval operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





It is equipped with advanced technology to ensure operational readiness in diverse scenarios.





L&T is also constructing three Cadet Training Ships and six other defence vessels for the Indian Navy on public-private-partnership model. This apart, the repair of the Indian naval ship INS Tir is underway at the Kattupalli Shipyard.





The launch of INS Utkarsh underscores L&T's commitment to bolstering India's defence infrastructure and capabilities, marking a significant milestone in the country's naval development strategy.





PTI







