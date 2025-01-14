



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially approved the creation of two new battalions for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), significantly increasing its personnel strength to nearly 200,000. This decision, announced on January 14, 2025, is part of a broader initiative to enhance national security and improve rapid response capabilities across the country.





Each of the two new battalions will consist of 1,025 personnel, resulting in a total addition of 2,050 new positions within the force.





With this expansion, the total number of CISF battalions will rise from 13 to 15, bringing the overall personnel strength to approximately 200,000.





Each new battalion will be led by an officer at the Senior Commandant level.





The newly established battalions are expected to bolster CISF's operational capacity in internal security, particularly in managing high-security jails and responding to emergencies. They will be equipped with dedicated transport fleets and modern weaponry, facilitating faster deployment during critical situations.





The increase in personnel is anticipated to alleviate stress on current CISF members, allowing for improved leave and relief opportunities.





This expansion follows the recent approval of a Mahila Battalion, which aims to enhance gender representation within the force. The overall goal of these initiatives is to strengthen national security frameworks while also generating employment opportunities for over 2,000 individuals in the security sector.





The CISF plays a crucial role in protecting vital infrastructure across India, including airports, metro systems, and power plants. This latest expansion is seen as a strategic move to address growing demands for security services in various sectors.





