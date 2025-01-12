



Major Anti-Terrorist Operation Initiated: A significant anti-terror operation commenced on January 11, 2025, along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. This operation was triggered by reports of suspicious movements of individuals believed to be terrorists in the Jogwan forest area.





Local villagers alerted security forces about the presence of suspected terrorists, prompting immediate action. The Army cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough search operation to locate the individuals.





As of January 12, the search operations are still active, with additional troops deployed to cover a broader area. Despite extensive efforts, no trace of the suspected terrorists has been found so far.





This operation follows a recent history of violence in the region, including a successful operation in October 2024 where three terrorists from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in the same sector.





The heightened military presence and search operations reflect ongoing concerns about infiltration attempts and security threats along the LoC, particularly in light of previous incidents involving terrorist activities in the area.





