



A recent airstrike by Myanmar's military in Rakhine State resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, as reported by the United Nations. The attack targeted Kyauk Ni Maw village in Ramree Island township, leading to widespread destruction, including approximately 500 homes being destroyed.





Among the deceased were women and children, highlighting the severe impact on civilians. Eyewitness accounts described chaotic scenes during a gathering when the airstrike occurred, emphasizing the indiscriminate nature of the attack. The UN's humanitarian coordinator noted that civilians are facing extreme risks, food shortages, and a breakdown of essential services due to ongoing violence in the region.





This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021. The military has intensified air assaults against various ethnic armed groups, including the Arakan Army, which controls parts of Rakhine State. The conflict has displaced over 3.5 million people across Myanmar, exacerbating humanitarian crises.





The international community has condemned the military's actions, calling for accountability and an immediate end to violence against civilians. Activists have urged global leaders to impose sanctions on entities supplying aviation fuel to the military government.





ANI







