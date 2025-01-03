



Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel has arrived in India for his first official visit from January 2 to January 4, 2025. This visit marks a significant step in revitalizing the bilateral relationship between India and the Maldives, particularly after a period of tension following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who had previously advocated for a reduction of Indian military presence in the Maldives as part of his "India out" campaign.





Khaleel is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, on January 3. They will discuss various aspects of bilateral ties, focusing on economic cooperation, maritime security, and trade.





Khaleel was appointed as Maldives Foreign Minister on September 30, 2024, and previously served as the Health Minister. His visit follows President Muizzu's trip to India in October 2024, which was described as productive and aimed at strengthening ties.





The primary goals of Khaleel's visit include:





The discussions will cover the progress made under their 'Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' established during Muizzu's earlier visit.





Support: India has been providing significant economic assistance to the Maldives, including a $50 million treasury bill subscription and access to additional financial resources to support the Maldivian economy post-COVID.





This visit is seen as a crucial opportunity to mend and enhance relations between India and the Maldives, which are vital for regional stability in the Indian Ocean. Both nations aim to work together towards mutual benefits in economic and security domains.





