Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun had earlier visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir





Mauritius Minister Govindranath Gunness has arrived in India to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This visit is significant as it marks an important cultural and religious engagement between Mauritius and India, reflecting the deep ties that exist between the two nations. The Ram Temple, which recently celebrated its consecration, is a focal point for many devotees and tourists, symbolizing a resurgence of interest in Hindu heritage.





During his visit, Minister Gunness is expected to participate in various ceremonies and engage with local leaders, further strengthening bilateral relations. His presence at the Ram Temple underscores the importance of cultural diplomacy and the shared values between Mauritius and India, particularly concerning their Hindu communities.





The timing of this visit coincides with ongoing celebrations in Ayodhya, which recently set Guinness World Records for lighting millions of Diyas during the Deepotsav festival, marking a historic moment in the temple's history.





