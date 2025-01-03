



India and Bangladesh are set to conduct a mutual repatriation operation on January 5, 2025, involving the exchange of 185 fishermen and eight fishing vessels. This operation will see Bangladesh handing over 95 Indian fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard, while India will release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen in return.





The decision for this exchange is rooted in humanitarian concerns, addressing the livelihood issues faced by fishing communities on both sides. In recent months, many fishermen have been arrested after inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line between the two countries. The operation will be carried out at sea, with both countries' coast guards coordinating the transfer.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that this initiative underscores India's commitment to the safety and welfare of its fishermen, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure their release from custody in Bangladesh.





