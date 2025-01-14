



India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is currently on an official visit to the Philippines from January 14 to 21, 2025. This visit marks a significant moment as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines.





During her visit, Margherita paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Miriam College in Manila. She also engaged with students and the college's leadership, including President Laura Quiambao-del Rosario. This interaction highlights India's commitment to educational and cultural exchanges as part of its diplomatic efforts in the region.





In her statement on social media, Margherita expressed her enthusiasm for commencing her visit with this tribute, emphasizing the importance of Gandhi's legacy in promoting peace and cooperation. The visit is part of a broader engagement strategy with Pacific Island Countries under India's Act East Policy, aiming to strengthen ties and enhance collaboration in various sectors.





In addition to her activities in the Philippines, Margherita will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. in Palau and engage with leaders in the Federated States of Micronesia, further solidifying India's relationships in the Pacific region.





ANI







