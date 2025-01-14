



Protests in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are escalating due to severe power outages exacerbated by harsh winter conditions. Residents are experiencing prolonged electricity cuts, with reports indicating outages lasting up to 23 hours daily in some areas, including Hunza, Skardu, and Ghizer. This crisis has led to significant public unrest, prompting protests that have blocked the Karakoram Highway, a critical trade route between Pakistan and China.





Thousands of residents have taken to the streets, demanding immediate action to address the power shortages. The Awami Action Committee has been at the forefront of these protests, emphasizing the need for equitable power distribution and condemning preferential treatment in power supply.





A parliamentary committee meeting highlighted the urgent need for new energy projects, as the region's electricity demand far exceeds its production capacity. Current production stands at only 122 MW, while summer demand can reach 254 MW. Suggestions have been made to explore solar energy solutions for remote areas where hydropower is not viable during winter.





The ongoing protests have significantly affected trade activities, with many trucks carrying goods stranded along the highway due to the demonstrations. This situation underscores the interconnectedness of local energy issues and broader economic impacts, particularly in light of recent agreements to keep trade routes open year-round between Pakistan and China.





The winter weather has compounded the power crisis, as hydropower generation is heavily reliant on river flow, which diminishes when temperatures drop and water bodies freeze. Residents are increasingly turning to expensive thermal generators for electricity, raising environmental concerns as these generators contribute to local pollution.





The protests reflect a growing frustration among residents who feel neglected despite previous investments in power infrastructure that have failed to alleviate their struggles with electricity access. As negotiations continue between protest leaders and local authorities, the situation remains tense, with warnings of resuming mass protests if demands are not met within a stipulated timeframe.





The power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan highlights significant challenges related to energy management and infrastructure in a region that is both strategically important and environmentally sensitive.





