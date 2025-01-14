



On January 14, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment to addressing farmers' concerns during a press conference. This statement comes in the wake of ongoing protests led by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is currently on a hunger strike advocating for the fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding farmers' rights and support.





Support For Farmers And Minimum Support Price (MSP)





Jaishankar emphasized that the government is taking significant steps to protect the interests of farmers, particularly in relation to the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The government has proposed a five-year agreement to purchase pulses and cotton at MSP through cooperative societies, ensuring that there are no limits on the quantity purchased from farmers.





Cautious Approach To Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)





The minister highlighted that the Indian government is adopting a cautious approach towards Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to safeguard farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This strategy is aimed at preventing adverse impacts on domestic agriculture while balancing market access.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader commitment by the Indian government to prioritize agricultural issues and ensure that farmers receive adequate support amid ongoing negotiations and protests.





