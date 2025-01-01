



On the eve of New Year 2025, the Indian Army shared captivating visuals of its operations in snow-covered terrains along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers were seen conducting patrols and ensuring security amidst heavy snowfall, showcasing their resilience and commitment to safeguarding the region.





Highlights From The Indian Army's New Year Operations:





Patrolling In Extreme Conditions: Troops were actively patrolling at altitudes around 10,000 feet in areas like Doda, where they braved harsh weather conditions to monitor for any infiltration attempts by adversaries.





Heart Warming Messages: An Indian Army Jawan delivered a heartfelt New Year message from the snow capped mountains, assuring citizens of their safety and readiness to face challenges.





Operational Readiness: The visuals emphasized the army's preparedness to operate effectively in rugged and glaciated terrains, which are characteristic of the LoC. The soldiers undergo rigorous training to adapt to these extreme environments, ensuring they can maintain operational integrity even in adverse weather.





Community Engagement: The army's efforts not only highlight their military capabilities but also foster a sense of connection with the public, as they share their experiences and convey festive greetings from remote locations.





These activities underscore the Indian Army's dedication to maintaining peace and security in one of the most challenging operational theatres in the world.





