



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the critical link between security and economic prosperity. He stated, "Economic prosperity is possible only when full attention is paid to security. Similarly, the security system will be robust only when the economy is strong. Both complement each other." This assertion underscores his belief that a strong economy is essential for maintaining a robust security framework, which in turn supports further economic growth.





Singh highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, identifying challenges such as information warfare, artificial intelligence (AI)-based tactics, and cyber threats as significant concerns for contemporary military operations. He called for the armed forces to adapt through training and the integration of advanced technologies to effectively counter these unconventional threats.





Looking ahead, Singh articulated a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, with aspirations for its armed forces to rank among the most modern and powerful globally. He noted that India's defense exports have surged from approximately ₹2,000 crore a decade ago to over ₹21,000 crore today, with a target of reaching ₹50,000 crore by 2029. This growth reflects a broader strategy of enhancing self-reliance in defense production while fostering economic development through job creation and technological innovation.





Defence Minister's remarks highlight the intertwined nature of national security and economic development, advocating for comprehensive attention to both areas as essential for India's future progress and stability.





ANI







